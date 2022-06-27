Infected blood inquiry: Victims suffered ‘incredibly bad luck’, says former PM

Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal suffered “incredibly bad luck”, according to the former prime minister Sir John Major.

Sir John, who later apologised for his choice of words, told the Infected Blood Inquiry in London that no amount of money could have offered a true level of compensation for what had happened.

About 30,000 people contracted HIV and Hepatitis C during the 1970s and 80s as a result of the blood clotting treatment they were given – in what’s been called the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history.