Inequality and structural racism increased Covid death risk among ethnic minorities, report says

Almost 60,000 more deaths involving coronavirus could have occurred in England and Wales if white people faced the same risk as Black communities, according to research by two leading think tanks.

This programme has had exclusive access to the report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and the Runnymede Trust .

It says the increased risk of death for people from minority ethnic groups is due to a variety of factors – from overcrowded housing and income inequality, caused by structural racism.

The report urges the government to take immediate action to better protect communities at risk.