‘I’m from the area where being African was the butt of all jokes’ – Lethal Bizzle

Our guest this week is Lethal Bizzle. He’s a rapper and entrepreneur with Ghanaian heritage, who originally hails from Walthamstow.

He’s one of the founding fathers of Grime who got into a very public spat with David Cameron when he was Prime Minister about whether the music genre glorified violence.

He talks to Krishnan about how he started out in music, crypto and his new album, ‘Lethal B Vs Lethal Bizzle’.

Produced by : Freya Pickford

