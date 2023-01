There’s been an alarming rise in the number of illegal vapes being seized across the UK, according to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.

They say the unregulated devices, which can contain unknown amounts of nicotine, are designed to appeal to children, and are being illicitly sold to those as young as 12.

1.4 tonnes of them were seized in the north east of England alone in the last six months of last year.

The CTSI says it’s one of the biggest threats on the high street now.