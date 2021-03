In an intensive care unit at Warwick Hospital, where the number of patients has dropped dramatically in the past fortnight, those that are here are still very sick.

Cyril Anness is one of them. He told us that he’d had his call for the vaccine two days after he fell ill with Covid, which was bad timing for him.

But he and the others in that ICU are receiving the very best of care from staff who have had the most exhausting and sometimes frightening year of their lives.