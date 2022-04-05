Iceland reintroduces palm oil into products due to Ukraine war shortages

High inflation, Covid and the war in Ukraine have all put more pressure on hard pressed families.

Inflation is now skyrocketing while global supply chains have been widely disrupted by the pandemic.

Now it’s been complicated by the invasion in Ukraine – a country which is a major exporter of agricultural products.

Fears that basic goods could be in short supply have pushed up prices like sunflower oil which has already risen more than 20% on last year – and some of those costs are being passed on at the tills.

We spoke to Richard Walker, the managing director of the Iceland supermarket chain.