‘I was very slow to know how to use my voice’ – Sarah Brown

Sarah Brown is the Chair of the charity Theirworld. Their mission is to end the global education crisis. She’s also the Executive Chair for the Global Business Coalition for Education.

She joins Krishnan to talk about Theirworld’s work and how they are helping Ukrainian children. She also speaks about her experience of losing her daughter, Jennifer, and her time at Downing Street.

Producer: Freya Pickford

