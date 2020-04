Forced to stay in his studio by the current lockdown, award-winning artist Grayson Perry has been inviting the public to send their art to him.

And from next Monday, his new Channel 4 series, Grayson’s Art Club, will see him investigating various painting themes in the company of established practitioners, as well as some more amateur artistic talents.

The aim? To unleash the creativity in us all.

Sketchbook in hand, Jon Snow caught up with him.