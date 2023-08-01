What’s it like to get an AI girlfriend, and why are millions of people around the world doing it?

Chatbot girlfriends are a growing phenomenon that experts say are here to stay. In order to find out what’s really going on, I did it too, and then met the men who are in love with, and even virtually married to, their chatbots.

We look into why people are turning to AI relationships, whether shaping our ideal AI partner is risky, and what happens when people hide their AI wives from their real wives.