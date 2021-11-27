“I am so worried” says sick London nurse stuck in Africa

The speed with which travel restrictions were brought in for parts of Southern Africa have left some British travellers unable to come back home.

Betwell Khumalo is a nurse from London who suffers from a number of health conditions that require treatment.

He travelled to South Africa last week for a family funeral, timing his return to allow for the scheduled dose of the intravenous medication he relies on.

He’s now worried he won’t get back in time. I spoke to him earlier and asked what happened when he tried to get his planned flight home.