24 Apr 2019

Huawei ‘could be allowed’ to help build 5G network in UK

By

It appears that the government may have changed its mind about allowing a Chinese firm to play a part in a massive technology infrastructure project.

It has been reported that, despite the concerns of several cabinet ministers and some of the government’s security advisers, the technology firm Huawei could be allowed to help build a new 5G network.

If true, some fear the decision might undermine relations with some of our closest security allies.