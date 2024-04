If the SNP can find a candidate who can command the support of enough Members of the Scottish Parliament, there will soon be a third First Minister in just over twelve months – quite a contrast from the seven and nine-year terms served by Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon respectively – both towering figures in the party and more broadly in pursuit of independence for Scotland.

So after 17 years as the ascendant force in Scottish politics – how did it come to this for the SNP?