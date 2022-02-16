How to convince the unvaccinated

How should scientists and the government talk to those who are hesitant to get the coronavirus jab?

Boris Johnson has announced that all Covid rules could be scrapped next week in England, but with daily Covid cases still high and millions of people still unvaccinated, how should scientists and the government talk to those who are hesitant to get the coronavirus jab?

On today’s episode we speak to Professor David Halpern, the chief executive of the Behavioural Insights Team, about why some people have not yet had the Covid vaccine.

We also ask him what more the government could do to ensure as many people as possible get the jab, and why people in some countries have adhered to Covid rules better than in others.

