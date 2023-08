A lack of decent, affordable homes is one of the most pressing issues facing Britain today, but there are those on a mission to fix it.

The architect Peter Barber has been winning awards, and admirers, for turning tiny patches of land into innovative estates designed not just to be beautiful – but to foster a sense of community.

Reporter: Kiran Moodley

Producer: Vik Patel

Camera: Devron Callender, James Betteridge and Stephen Hird

Editor: Sophie Larkin