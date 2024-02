They were once threatened with extinction, but the decline of the grey seal in the UK has largely been reversed.

And now for the first time in two decades a brand new colony has emerged.

Usually seals return to exactly where they were born, to give birth to their pups.

But three years ago seals started to appear at the Orford Ness nature reserve in Suffolk.

And now – after they kept returning – the former military testing site has officially become Britain’s newest seal colony.