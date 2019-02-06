How teenage carer existing on the edge of society in new film ‘Jellyfish’ finds hope via stand-up comedy

When life gets really bleak, the only answer is comedy. At least for 15-year-old Sarah Taylor, the lead character in Jellyfish, a new British film depicting the dark and hard-edged life of a Margate family subsisting on the very margins of society.

We have been to meet Liv Hill, who plays a young carer in the film, already hailed by critics for her remarkable insight into the experience of a teenager forced to live far beyond her years.