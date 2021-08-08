How Team GB turned their Olympic fortunes around

In today’s episode, our sports reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan takes us not just through the events in Tokyo but the revolutionary changes of the National Lottery and UK Sport in the 1990s that has paved the way to Team GB’s success.

A year later than planned, dominated by Covid concerns and with a Japanese population that didn’t want it to even take place, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have come to an end. And it’s been another year of success for Team GB.

From the swimming pool to the BMX track, from the diving board to the dressage, the four nations brought home 22 golds, 65 medals in total and came fourth in the overall table.

Since Beijing 13 years ago we’ve climbed up the medals league: 47 in 2008 to 65 in 2012 to 67 in 2016. In Atlanta in 1996 we won only one Gold medal and finished 36th in the medal table behind North Korea.

In today’s episode, our sports reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan takes us not just through the events in Tokyo but the revolutionary changes of the National Lottery and UK Sport in the 1990s that has paved the way to Team GB’s success.