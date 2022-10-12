Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.25am
Menu
7m
12 Oct 2022

How some farmers are breaking the rules on river pollution – but escaping prosecution

North of England Correspondent

The pollution of our rivers has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months, with much of the focus on how water companies discharge sewage.

But farming also plays a significant role – with run-off from fertilisers and pesticides.

An investigation by Channel 4 News can reveal that there have been more than 1,300 breaches of the rules brought in to deal with water pollution from agriculture but not a single prosecution.

The Environment Agency says they take a proportionate approach that uses advice and guidance first.