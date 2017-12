Living on the street can be a cold and chaotic life, but most of all a lonely one. Without a support network of family and friends, many choose to own a dog – for security and for companionship.

Now a group of vets have started a registered practice to give treatment to street dogs and offer their owners vital, regular contact. We have been out with the Street Vets, spending time with these unconventional dog owners and seeing the profound bond they have with their pets.