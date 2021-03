For millions of people who struggle with mental health issues, the isolation and stress of lockdown has made life even more difficult.

And some people are turning to drugs or alcohol to help them get through each day.

One addiction charity says the number of people seeking help at the start of this year was 86% higher than the year before.

We have been to one centre in Barrow-in-Furness which is offering support for people who’ve reached rock bottom and have nowhere else to go.