As a barrister who has prosecuted war criminals, Shina Animashaun has already achieved more than he dreamed of as a child growing up on an estate in Hackney.

But he still dreams of a future where the legal system has judges and QCs whose life experiences give them more understanding of the young people they are passing judgement on.

Here is his story, in the first film of a series to mark Black History Month.

You can watch an extended version of this film, by Devron Callender, here: