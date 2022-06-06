How Britain’s landscape has changed in 70 years

Over the seventy years the queen has reigned as monarch, Britain’s landscape has transformed.

Over the 70 years the queen has reigned as monarch, Britain’s landscape has transformed. All of this has had a huge impact not only on us but wildlife and the place we call home.

In today’s episode we talk to our Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson about how and why Britain’s land has evolved during the queen’s 70 years on the throne and ask what next for the British countryside.

Producer: Freya Pickford

Sources: AP

