Housing crisis: the front line in the over-crowded capital

For anyone hoping for council housing across England – it’s an almost impossible struggle. There’s a 1.2 million strong waiting list, and more than half of the households waiting are currently living in overcrowded or insanitary housing. In London, where private rent is high, those at the sharp end are often the city’s newest arrivals – thousands of low wage migrant workers which the capital relies on – but who are often forced to live in cramped and sometimes dangerous conditions.