Hosting Ukrainian refugees: what happens when it goes wrong?

It’s been five months since the invasion of Ukraine began – and almost as long since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, in which people fleeing war could be matched with host families in the UK.

The scheme started with a flood of requests and offers – and many Ukrainians have settled well into their new homes.

But figures do show a rising number of relationships between hosts and refugees are breaking down. Councils have been given funding to deal with problems – but unofficial groups of volunteers say it’s falling to them to do the hard work of mediating and re-homing refugees.