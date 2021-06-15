Hospitality firms struggling to fill vacancies

The gradual lifting of Covid restrictions has seen some parts of the UK economy begin to bounce back, with unemployment falling for the fourth month in a row.

But for the hospitality sector, which has spent most of the year either closed or restricted by social distancing measures, it’s not as simple as rehiring furloughed staff.

A combination of Brexit and people deciding to leave the industry has left them struggling to fill vacancies. Despite many businesses making it through the pandemic, this struggle to find employees is putting their future in doubt.