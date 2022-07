Last month was the busiest-ever June in A&Es in England, as they dealt with over 2 million attendances.

Ambulance call outs are at a record high, and the number of people waiting over 6 weeks for a diagnostic test was over 400,000 in May. And that’s against a background of increasing numbers of hospital patients with Covid.

Our Health and Social Care Editor Victoria Macdonald has spent the day at Salisbury Hospital, where today they declared a critical incident.