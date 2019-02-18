Honda to close Swindon car plant

In a devastating blow for British car-making, Honda is set to announce it’s closing its plant in Swindon by 2022, putting 3,500 jobs at risk.

The Japanese car giant hasn’t confirmed the claims, but the local Conservative MP said he had spoken to Honda, which was clear the decision was “based on global trends, and not Brexit”.

Last month the firm said it was planning a six-day shutdown to prepare for any Brexit-related disruption.