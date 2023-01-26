Home Secretary ‘walking over the dead bodies of 26 victims’ – Windrush campaigner responds to Home Office scrapping of inquiry recommendations

A decision by the home secretary to drop commitments designed to prevent another Windrush scandal was branded a “slap in the face” for the communities affected.

Suella Braverman has dropped three recommendations, including one to establish a migrants’ commissioner – a decision which has been criticised by the head of the Windrush inquiry – it comes less than three years since her predecessor made this apology in the Commons.

We spoke to Patrick Vernon, who has long campaigned on issues relating to the Windrush generation, and led the successful campaign to have the contribution of migrant communities to UK society recognised with an annual Windrush Day.