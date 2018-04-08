Home Secretary says police cuts not to blame for rise in violence

Amber Rudd has insisted that police cuts are not to blame for rising violence – a day before a new government strategy to tackle street crime is unveiled. The Offensive Weapons Bill for England and Wales will impose tougher restrictions on the sale of knives and corrosive substances online.

It also proposes stopping knives from being sent to residential addresses, outlawing possession of certain weapons such as zombie knives and knuckle-dusters, consulting on adding acid to stop and search powers and making it an offence to possess a knife on some private property such as colleges.

But Labour accused the Home Secretary of sticking her head in the sand. Jenny Longden reports.