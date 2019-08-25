Home Office helps famed Polish chef get settled status after rejection

The Home Secretary says officials are helping a Polish born chef to get settled status in the UK, after his application was rejected.

Damian Wawrzyniak – who’s cooked for the Royal family and the 2012 Olympics – was shocked to be refused permission to live permanently in this country, after working and paying taxes in Britain for 15 years.

He’s not the only EU citizen to be thrown into limbo by the controversial post Brexit scheme as Minnie Stephenson reports.