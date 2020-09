With numerous lower league football clubs warning that the Covid crisis is about to put them out of business, one of Britain’s oldest clubs may just be about to get a lifeline from an unlikely source.

Wrexham’s football club was founded more than 155 years ago. The north Wales club now plays in the fifth tier of English football and like so many others are struggling to stay afloat.

But now, Hollywood actor and the star of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, is emerging as a possible saviour.