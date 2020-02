They are nicknamed “forever chemicals.” Industrial chemicals that most people have never heard of – yet they’re found in vast amounts of drinking water across the United States.

A new film called Dark Waters tells the shocking real life story of a lawyer who took on the case of one farmer, convinced his cows were being poisoned by a nearby DuPont chemical factory.

Jon Snow has been to meet lawyer Rob Bilott – and Mark Ruffalo, who plays him in the film.