18 May 2018

Highly-skilled migrants told to leave UK under ‘hostile environment’ policy

Scotland Correspondent

It’s been estimated that a thousand highly-skilled migrants, among them doctors, teachers and entrepreneurs, have been told to leave the country under measures intended in part to expel terrorists and war criminals. In some cases migrants have found themselves with 14 days to leave the UK after making amendments to their tax returns. The campaign group helping them says it’s further evidence of the hostile environment at the Home Office.

