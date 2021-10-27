‘Higher wages for all’: will Boris Johnson’s economic vision work?

Economics Correspondent Helia Ebrahimi explains if Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak can deliver on their new economic model and create a brighter future.

Rishi Sunak presents his Autumn Budget today, with some of the sweeteners already released; public sector pay rises and a hike in the national living wage.

That fits in with Boris Johnson’s vision: to completely transform our economy with a revolutionary new model of high wages, high skills and high productivity.

But will this work? Or will it be made redundant with higher costs of living?

In today’s podcast we talk to our Economics Correspondent Helia Ebrahimi to explain if Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak can deliver on their new economic model and create a brighter future.

