The High Court has begun hearing a test case which will decide whether UK businesses can claim billions of pounds for lost income during the lockdown.

Thousands of companies have taken out what are known as Business Interruption policies, but some insurers are refusing to pay out, arguing that their policies do not cover a government-imposed shutdown.

The city regulator is bringing the case on behalf of claimants – hoping to clear up the confusion quickly, before any more businesses go under.