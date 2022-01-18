Heat or eat: Many forced to ration food and heating amid surging energy prices

It really is a case of heating – or eating – for many low income households faced with soaring energy bills set to take up more than half of their income.

That’s according to new research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which is calling for families to get emergency payments.

The government argues that increases in the living wage and universal credit will help.

We have talked to people queuing in freezing temperatures outside a food bank – and others who say they’re already having to ration what they spend.