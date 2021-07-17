Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid ahead of freedom day

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid took a test after feeling unwell. His positive result for Covid means that other ministers may have to isolate just as restrictions are being lifted in England on Monday and infections continue to rise.

The latest 24-hour government figures show that there were 54,674 new cases. That’s the highest daily rise since January the 11th.

There are now 3,964 people in hospital with the virus, the highest number since January the 16th.

There have been another 41 deaths reported with Covid, still a much lower figure than during the January peak when more than a thousand people were dying each day.

Jane Deith reports.