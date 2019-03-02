Have opinions changed in this Brexit-backing Wiltshire village?

Even the most ardent Brexit-backing voters will admit that the process of leaving the EU hasn’t been exactly straightforward.

But as the clock ticks down to Brexit – there’s four weeks to go by the way – that’s just over 650 hours – what has become of the dream of taking back control?

In the days immediately following the referendum in June 2016 we spoke to voters in the Brexit-backing Wiltshire village of Broad Chalke.

We’ve been back to see if there opinions have changed in the third of our three-part series of ‘Brexit tales’,