Has the Brexit crisis brought a darker and angrier side to Britain?

For anyone passing through Westminster, it’s clear that the atmosphere has changed in recent weeks.
A number of MPs have received death threats over their stances on Brexit.
And we’re now wearing these microphones to avoid broadcasting the abuse and offensive language audible from the crowds.
It feels as though Brexit has unleashed a new politics of hatred and intolerance, from both Brexiteers and Remainers, the right and the left alike.