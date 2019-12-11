Channel 4 News
11 Dec 2019

Has Lib Dem ‘stop Brexit’ message broken through?

The Liberal Democrats have focussed their campaign around a straight ‘stop Brexit’ message in their target constituencies, but it’s not clear if that message has broken through, with voters with the party’s momentum draining away throughout the campaign.

