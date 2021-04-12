Has Covid changed the ‘cult of celebrity’?

History was made at the Baftas last night after Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to be named best director, her film Nomadland emerging as the big winner of the night’s awards.

But this was a very different sort of Bafta ceremony – no audience, a paparazzi-free red carpet, the gushing acceptance speeches delivered over Zoom.

Another sign, perhaps, that in this locked-down pandemic age, where glitz and glamour have been replaced by loungewear and nights in with the telly, celebrities have struggled to find a place.