Hancock hails 90-minute coronavirus test a ‘big step forward’

Across the UK, there’s been the highest single day increase in new coronavirus cases since June.

A spike in Greater Manchester infections means a major incident has been declared.

But there is one potential breakthrough – new tests which can speed up Covid diagnosis to just 90 minutes.

Care homes are hoping they will prove the “game changer” they need.

Latest figures show the official number of UK deaths rose by nine in the last 24 hours to a total of 46,210 and there’s been a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases – up by 938.