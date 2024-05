Police have named the 14-year-old boy killed in a sword attack in East London yesterday as he walked to school as Daniel Anjorin.

His school described him as a “true scholar”, with a “positive nature” and “gentle character”. Two of the police officers involved in the incident are now recovering after hospital treatment, one from what was described as a ‘horrific injury’ to her arm.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to all those affected, saying “such violence has no place on our streets”.