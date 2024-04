It began with early morning reports of a van being driven into a house.

It ended with a community in shock after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a ‘sword’ attack.

Five others are in hospital – one of them the 36-year-old suspect, who was arrested after being tasered.

The attack began in a street next to Hainault underground station in east London.

You may find some images and the detail of the incident in his report upsetting