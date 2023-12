Scottish Ballet audiences are being kept on their toes this Christmas by a groundbreaking new version of Cinderella.

In a world first, the role of ‘Cinders’ will be played by a male dancer in some performances and a female in others – and the audience won’t know which, until the curtain goes up.

Our Scotland Correspondent Kathryn Samson went to take a look at the tweaks they’ve made to this most traditional of tales.