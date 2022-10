In an extended interview with Channel 4 News, as she launches The Climate Book, Greta Thunberg speaks about how she deals with online trolls and why she feels hopeful about the fight against climate change even as the world approaches a “precipice”.

The Swedish teenager tells Channel 4 News that at just 19 she “already feels like a broken record” after railing against governments’ inaction for years, but she says she is inspired by the environmental community she’s become a part of.