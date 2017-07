Trust: there’s not a lot of it around in a community which feels forgotten, abandoned and unheard. And last night, there were heckles and jeers as the Grenfell inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick faced angry residents at a meeting in West London. There was disquiet over the inquiry’s timescale and terms of reference, as Sir Martin insisted it had been “very useful” to hear local people’s views. It’s hoped the first public hearings could be held in early September.