Graffiti granny: ‘I have been accused of scaremongering, but it’s not so. If this form of Brexit goes through, we are facing catastrophe.’

A retired teacher who was caught on camera scribbling anti-Brexit graffiti across Wakefield has said she did it for her grandchildren – claiming they’ve been ‘wronged’ by the older generation.

Footage of 71 year old Hazel Jones chalking ‘Brexit is based on lies – reject it’ on a school playing field wall went viral.

She insisted she wasn’t a vandal because the chalk slogans were all in public spaces – and would wash off in the rain.