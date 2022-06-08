Gracie Spinks: Five police officers to face misconduct action after woman’s death

The family of a woman found dead after reporting being stalked by her colleague say a new Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation seems to confirm their worst nightmare that police didn’t fulfil their duty to investigate properly and that their daughter’s death might have been preventable.

It’s been nearly a year since 23-year-old Gracie Spinks was stabbed by Michael Sellers – before he killed himself.

Today it was announced that five Derbyshire police officers will face misconduct proceedings for their handling of the case.

We spoke to her parents, who have been campaigning for stricter laws on stalking since Gracie’s death.

If you have been affected by any of the issues covered in that report, you can find a range of places to seek help by visiting channel4.com/support