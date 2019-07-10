Government’s climate advisers say net zero target not backed by plan

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
There was much fanfare when the government declared last month that the UK would cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.
It turns out, according to the government’s own experts, that there is just one problem with that big promise – ministers don’t have a plan to deliver it.
The Committee on Climate Change said today the government’s credibility was on the line and it had to be far more ambitious on cutting carbon from our heating, our cars and our farms.